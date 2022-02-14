The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is investigating an overnight shooting, Sheriff Mike Fridley indicated Monday morning.
In the early hours of Feb. 14, deputies received notice from Plateau Medical Center of an individual who walked into their facility claiming to have been shot. Detectives arrived at the hospital to observe a male with a single gunshot wound. The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.
It is believed this incident occurred in the Thurmond area near McKendree Bridge. This incident is being investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.