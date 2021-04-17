Speed was a factor in the crash that killed a former Woodrow Wilson High School athlete in an automobile crash Monday night on Harper Road, Beckley Police Department Lt. Dave Allard has confirmed.
Aiden Shehan, 19, was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 10:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Harper Road on Monday.
Shehan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, said Allard.
Shehan had graduated in 2020 from Woodrow Wilson High School, where he had been on the varsity wrestling, football and baseball teams. He was working as a journeyman electrician for Jason Harry Electrical of Princeton at the time of the crash.
Friends and family reported Shehan, who was born in New Mexico, was generous and "full of life" and that he loved his family and friends.
He also loved animals, especially his dog, Bailey.
Woodrow Wilson High students and staff had made a temporary memorial to Shehan on campus in the days following his death, with a caption that had Shehan's name and read, "Once an Eagle, an Always an Eagle."