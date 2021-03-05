Fat Eddie's reopens

Civic and political leaders as well as friends and family came out to help owners Josh and Ashleigh Walls cut the ribbon Friday at Fat Eddie’s Hot Dog Stand, which has been reopened at the Summersville Dam. Among those in attendance were Todd Gunter of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s staff; Madison Stone of Rep. Carol Miller’s staff; Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority; Elizabeth Dix, NRGRDA board member; Summersville Councilman Steve LeRose and Summersville Chamber President Shawn Huffman.

