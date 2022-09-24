Every plant you see in a store was grown by someone, somewhere.
Likewise, the flora that married couple Bruce and Ingrid Curry cultivate are the kind you will only see at the Lewisburg Farmers Market.
At Meadow Bluff Farm, of the unincorporated town of Crawley, Bruce and Ingrid harvest a variety of vegetables from lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and “all kinds of greens” as the duo described.
“We met while working in landscape architecture, fell in love and moved to Tennessee for about 30 years. Ten or so years ago we decided to move back to be closer with our family. We were retired, sort of, by that point so to keep ourselves busy we started the farm,” Bruce said of the couple’s long history.
Just like their veggies, a strong foundation has helped their union flourish.
The couple originally started with market garden plants since they were known as perennials that could be grown all year long while the traditional produce we are familiar with are known as annuals. This is because their growth is confined to yearly cycles of crop rotation. Bruce and Ingrid don’t use any pesticides or herbicides, and even their fertilizer is all-natural.
This is because sustainability is so important to the Curry family.
“We’re trying to take care of this amazing West Virginia land. We’re trying to be good stewards for future generations,” Ingrid elaborated.
For them, it’s not just about helping the community with their all-natural produce, it’s also about the future of West Virginia and what the quality of our produce means.
However, a customer’s first approach is still part of their focus. If there’s a vegetable that a customer isn’t familiar with, then the Currys will routinely offer recipe ideas for how to incorporate that new vegetable in their diet.
