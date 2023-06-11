charleston, w.va. – The state’s WIC (Women, Infants, Children) Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program has replaced its paper coupon booklet system with WIC Farm Market Direct, an electronic platform.
As part of the new system, participants will have a QR Code affixed to their eWIC card, allowing for electronic transactions with authorized farmers market vendors, and can check their card balance through a web-based portal.
Through Farm Market Direct, authorized farmers scan the QR Code on the member’s eWIC card with a mobile device to initiate the purchasing process of fresh fruits and vegetables. Benefits may be redeemed from June 1 to Oct. 31.
Farmers interested in becoming an approved vendor may visit dhhr.wv.gov/WIC/retailersfarmers or contact the WV WIC Vendor Unit at 304-558-1115 or dhhrwicvu@wv.gov.
● ● ●
Final steps taken for acquisition of Valley College in Beckley.
The Board of Trustees of Hilbert College, a Catholic Franciscan college based in Hamburg, N.Y., has announced the acquisition of Valley College, a career-focused college with campuses in Beckley and Martinsburg, W.Va., and Cleveland and Akron, Ohio, by its affiliate, Franciscan Services.
Together, the colleges will serve more than 2,000 students across New York, West Virginia and Ohio in traditional and online programs.
In January 2023 Hilbert announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Valley College, a move to support Hilbert’s strategy of extending its Franciscan mission, growing enrollment, and providing greater social mobility for students of all ages.
Under the auspices of Franciscan Services, the two colleges will operate independently as separate colleges.
● ● ●
Solar stations come to medical campus to support sustainability.
lewisburg, w.va. – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) installed three solar-powered charging stations to support sustainability on campus.
The solar units attach to picnic tables and will accommodate four outlets each. These units will allow students and employees to charge devices while they are outdoors having lunch, studying or taking a break.
In addition to providing convenience to users, the charging stations are part of a plan to promote sustainability on campus. David Barger, D.O., a WVSOM Class of 1983 alumnus, and his wife Bonita Barger, Ph.D., provided the initial funding to develop sustainable practices.
The Barger Campus Preservation and Green Initiative Endowment has dual purposes of providing scholarships for WVSOM medical students and providing a financial means for promoting sustainability at WVSOM.
