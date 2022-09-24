The Beckley’s Farmer Market has reopened recently though attendance is still dismal.
Only one vendor was set up on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and his name is Kenneth Meadows. He took over his father’s farm 35 years ago and has been diligently serving the community ever since.
Janet Lilly is one of his most loyal, long-standing customers. She described his farm as “beautiful and colorful” with “acres upon acres of open corn rows and free-range pasture cattle.”
At the Farmers Market, located at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway in Beckley, Meadows offers an assortment of options for customers, with some of their favorites being the all-natural cucumbers, green beans, giant red tomatoes and red onions.
“In the fall, when that season approaches, he will start offering seasonal items such as pumpkins and squash,” Lilly said.
When asked why he does it at all, Meadows responded by saying, “The reward is from seeing another person’s face light up when they see how real all of this stuff is.”
And clearly there is a socially focused dynamic when it comes to Meadow’s market. Lilly continued to reiterate how nice Meadows is to all his customers and the gregarious nature of his interactions.
“Even on the farm, Kenneth smiles and waves at all the people who drive by his farm,” she said.
Despite being the only stall there, Meadows hopes more people will set up vendor booths at the market so people can shed their reliance on big corporations and grocery stores.
