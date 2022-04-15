After two years in business, a Beckley bakery finally celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting April 7.
Kozy Farm’s Sweets opened in March 2020, just before Covid-19 caused restaurants to shut their doors.
“We actually opened the week before the governor (Jim Justice) put down the restrictions on the restaurants,” said owner Sarah Taraczkozy.
The lifelong baker, who decided to open her own business in 2019, had spent seven months renovating the space on Harper Road. Although she said she was worried about the restrictions, she said delaying the opening any longer was not an option.
“We had been remodeling for so long so we just adapted,” she said. “We had to get it open.”
Taraczkozy said the bakery was busy from the jump as she and her employees baked inside and sold curbside.
“People really appreciated a place to get something to eat aside from McDonald’s,” she said of the early success.
That the two businesses were both open during the pandemic is most likely the only thing Kozy Farm’s Sweets and McDonald’s — or any other fast food chain — have in common.
“We’re a farm-to-table bakery,” said Taraczkozy, who drew from her own last name when choosing a name for her business. “We use what’s in-season and only use the highest quality ingredients.”
Taraczkozy said she sources as many ingredients from local farms as possible. In fact, many ingredients come from her own farm.
“Tomatoes, squash, beans, peppers, all heirloom vegetables,” she said. “Pretty much if I eat it, I try to grow it myself because it’s better.”
Before opening the bakery, Taraczkozy worked as a farmer, selling to local restaurants and farmers’ markets.
Baking, she said, was a winter activity.
“I would take orders for cookies and stuff, but mostly just for family,” she said.
That changed when she decided to “full-time bake instead of half-time farm.”
“I just thought we needed a bakery,” she said. “A good bakery.”
Because it is farm-to-table, Taraczkozy said the bakery has no set menu, instead changing its offerings daily based on availability.
“We do a Facebook video every day at noon telling people what’s in the case,” she said, adding people look forward to the daily updates.
Though offerings vary, she said some things have become staples, as Cinnamon Roll Wednesdays and Pepperoni Roll Fridays are big draws.
“We do custom cakes, cupcakes, pastries and cookies,” she said, adding cream horns and Oreo chocolate chips are customer favorites.
Customers can stop by or call and reserve items featured in the daily videos. And for specialty items — custom cakes or other specialty or large requests — Taraczkozy said two weeks' notice is needed.
“We stay pretty busy with those,” she said.
Taraczkozy said the speed at which her business took off never surprised her.
“I knew the customers were there,” she said. “And we produce quality products with quality ingredients. If you work, customers will come back.
“If you keep it consistent and delicious, they’ll come back.”
• • •
Kozy Farm’s Sweets, located at 2357 Harper Road in Beckley, is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
