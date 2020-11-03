Summers County Sheriff
Justin Faris, R ……………. 3,320
Jerry “J.C” Wheeler, D ……….. 2,191
Summers County elected Justin Faris as its new sheriff Tuesday night, defeating his opponent Jerry “J.C.” Wheeler on a 3,320-2,191 vote.
Faris, the Republican candidate who will be taking the place of current Sheriff Garry Wheeler, told The Register-Herald he will not let his voters from Summers County down.
“If you choose to sell drugs in my county, you better be nervous after tonight,” Faris said. “I want to make Summers County a safer place for me and my wife Katelyn to raise our family.”
Faris is a sergeant for the Princeton Police Department and has worked within the department for eight years. He was also a military police officer in the U.S. Army for five years.
“I have no regrets with running for this seat,” Faris said. “I believe I’ve done everything I could have, and I wish my opponent nothing but the best.”
Wheeler said although he wasn’t able to win the race, he wanted to thank each and every person who helped in his campaign.
“I wish my best to my opponent in his next four years as he serves Summers County,” Wheeler said.
Also in Summers County, a new county commissioner will be taking a seat. Republican candidate Mike Gore defeated incumbent candidate Bill Lightner for the seat in a 3,357-2,063 vote.
Gore, who said he has zero experience in government but has worked in the private sector, said the county needs to leverage leadership in the business community, with education leaders, and with volunteer organizations.
“The city needs to harness talents and move forward,” Gore said.