The Family Refuge Center of Lewisburg invites the community to enjoy family-friendly fall activities at Hollowell Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m.
There will be music, prizes, concessions, jump house, face painting, community resources and hay rides. The entry fee is $5 per person.
Organizers are encouraging people to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costume for a costume judging contest. Costumes will be available for families who have been unable to obtain a costume for their child.
“Through this Fall Festival it is my goal to encourage family engagement while enjoying the holiday season and all its glorious offerings,” aid Karisa Coleman, youth services coordinator, in a press release.
Vendors and community partners can still sign up to participate in the event by contacting the Family Refuge Center office at 304-645-6324 or via email karisac@familyrefugecenter.org. Tabling fee is $20 per vendor.
