Roy B. Gentry Jr. grew up as a military brat, living in several places across the globe while his father, Capt. Roy Barton Gentry Sr., who grew up in Wyoming County, served in the Army.
“We lived in a lot of places, but we'd always come back to West Virginia,” Roy Jr. recalled of his childhood. “West Virginia was always home.”
Captain Gentry joined the Army at the age of 17, after only three years of high school.
He was a stand-out athlete at Glen Rogers High School, excelling in any sport with a ball, especially basketball and baseball, according to his son Roy Jr.
Serving in World War II, the young soldier saw battle in Iceland and Europe, including Germany and France.
He also served in the Korean Conflict.
Roy Sr. was wounded in 1944, shot in the leg during combat, earning him the first of two Purple Hearts with clusters.
• • •
A young Frenchman, Arnaud dal Pian, recently found an old, dusty sweater, in an attic in France, with Gentry's name and service number.
Arnaud dal Pian participates in annual reenactments conducted by the French citizens of Dornot and Corny to commemorate the Americans who fought and died there, according to Joseph Lane, of Amherst, N.Y.
Lane is the son of a U.S. Army veteran who participated in the battle of Dornot Bridgehead to liberate Eastern France from the Germans during World War II. He has attended the annual ceremonies in France several times.
“As the son of a first lieutenant, who earned the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, whose heavy weapons platoon held the left flank of the Horseshoe Wood against repeated infantry/armor attacks, I was proud to meet these fine people and share in their solemn ceremony,” Lane said.
“Older people share their parents’ first-hand accounts of life under Nazi occupation,” Lane said of the ceremonies.
“Younger men, like Arnaud dal Pian, represent a third generation determined to continue the tradition, find and honor found GI relics, and never forget,” Lane explained.
The young Frenchman wanted the sweater returned to Gentry's family and worked with Lane to make that happen.
Lane contacted this newspaper for assistance in locating the family.
• • •
Roy Jr., 75, is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, as well as a career in the real estate industry. He also served a few years as a Baptist minister. He now lives in Georgia; his only brother lives in North Carolina.
“We are the family of Roy Gentry Sr.,” he said after learning about the newspaper article detailing the search for the family.
In 1945, when his father returned following World War II and his first tour of duty, he did not want to go to work in the coal mines, so he re-enlisted, Roy Jr. said.
Roy Sr. enlisted the first time in 1940 in Kentucky. He was single at the time and came from a Glen Rogers family of eight children – three girls, five boys. The boys all served in the military.
In 1944, Roy Sr. was wounded during battle and spent less than a month in a military hospital.
Lane believes that battle could have been Dornot Bridgehead.
“Mr. Gentry must have been serving with a unit affiliated with my father’s 11th Infantry regiment, possibly during that Dornot Bridgehead battle, as part of the 5th Infantry (Red Diamond) division,” Lane said.
“Your Roy B. Gentry (was awarded) the Silver Star, which is one of the highest medals awarded for heroism, so it would be wonderful to know the details behind that medal which would now only be found on the original citation,” Lane said.
Lane and Roy Jr. talked after the newspaper article was published.
“Had a great chat with Roy B. Jr. last evening,” Lane said earlier this week. “He has his father’s medals, while his brother has the citations. I’ll be speaking with his brother soon to compare notes regarding dates, times and locations of our two dads.
“If their father was in the same battle commemorated by the French, then he and his brother would make plans to either visit there soon or go to an upcoming ceremony,” Lane said.
Roy Sr. was also awarded the Bronze Star, European Battle of Operations Medal with five battle stars, the European Victory Medal, National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal with three battle stars, the United Nations Service Medal and the Master of Parachutes badge.
Roy Sr. was killed in an accidental shooting while stationed at Ft. Bragg, N.C., on Christmas Eve in 1960, just seven days before he was set to retire. He was 37 years old.