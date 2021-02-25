Family Healthcare Associates was named one of the top five ranked Rural Health Clinics in the Northeast Region of the United States by Lilypad, a leading health care analytics firm and the only ranking program for the nation’s more than 4,600 rural clinics.
Family Healthcare has six offices, including Mullens, Oceana and Pineville in Wyoming County, as well as Man in McDowell County, Gilbert in Mingo County, and Welch in McDowell County.
Drs. Sam Muscari Sr., Sam Muscari Jr., Mike Muscari, and Tony Flaim founded the Wyoming County-based operations, which now have nearly 30,000 active patients in southern West Virginia.
The Lilypad Awards recognize the Rural Health Clinics that outperform their rural primary care practice peers in terms of efficiency and operational excellence based on their most recent Medicare Cost Report, according to a press release.
Five performance metrics are calculated for every RHC and a weighting system is applied to produce aggregate scores, according to the press release.
The awards are presented to the highest performing clinics in each of the nation's five geographic regions.
Utilizing data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid program to calculate rural-relevant metrics across five domains, the Lilypad Awards provide a comprehensive and objective assessment of rural health clinic performance.
The Lilypad Awards and Lilypad’s Practice Operations National Database (POND) programs are used nationally by rural clinics, state Offices of Rural Health, regional health care systems and rural hospitals to measure and monitor rural primary care practice performance. They serve as the foundation for several state and national rural primary care performance improvement initiatives.
In many cases, Rural Health Clinics receive enhanced reimbursement from government payers such as Medicare and Medicaid as a means of sustaining financial solvency. Rural Health Clinics must meet one or more health care shortage designations to be eligible for the program and generally are categorized as either provider-based (hospital-owned) or independent.
The Lilypad Awards evaluate both provider types to produce a comprehensive ranking system for every Rural Health Clinic in the nation.
“The Covid-19 pandemic underscores the importance of primary care in rural America, and Rural Health Clinics are an essential component of our healthcare safety net,” said Gregory Wolf, founder and president of Lilypad.
“The Lilypad Awards seek to both inform the industry and public about the importance of Rural Health Clinics as well as recognize excellence among this group of providers.
“Our rural communities rely on affordable access to high quality primary care services and Rural Health Clinics play a vital role in strengthening our healthcare delivery systems, especially in the context of the pandemic.”
Lilypad is a Maine-based analytics firm founded in 2011 to provide mobile and web-based performance improvement applications for health care provider organizations and State Offices of Rural Health.