CHARLESTON — The higher elevations of West Virginia are starting to show the first signs of fall color, just in time for the West Virginia Department of Tourism to release its first fall foliage report to help travelers enjoy peak leaf season.
This report marks the first in a series of weekly updates, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, to help travelers plan autumn road trips and adventures based on peak foliage across the state.
“With these weekly reports, folks visiting West Virginia this fall have an easy guide to experiencing one of our state’s most beautiful natural resources,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “With the Division of Forestry’s help, we’ve taken the guesswork out of figuring out peak foliage times so tourists can focus on what matters most: enjoying an unforgettable country road trip through our Almost Heaven mountains with their family or friends.”
Fall Foliage Update
Due to its range of elevations, West Virginia offers multiple opportunities to experience peak fall color over the next few weeks. In the higher elevations of Tucker County, color is at 80 percent and expected to peak over the weekend. Reds and oranges in maples are beginning to dot the forests in the upper elevations of Preston and Monongalia counties near West Virginia University and Coopers Rock State Forest. And Pendleton County, home to Spruce Knob-Seneca Rocks National Recreation Area is at 50 percent.
Take a scenic drive on Route 24 to U.S. 219 in Thomas
This weekend’s recommended scenic drive is W.Va. Route 24 in Preston County to U.S. 219 in Tucker County. In Thomas, stop for a bite at the Purple Fiddle or one of several other charming local restaurants, coffee shops and breweries in the area. Head a few miles south to Davis to enjoy a hike and breathtaking views at Blackwater Falls State Park and Canaan Valley Resort State Park.
As you travel along this country road, post, share and tag your favorite fall photos and road trip memories using #AlmostHeaven. User-generated photos are updated daily on the Tourism Office’s live leaf tracker map. For more autumn inspiration and to see where the leaves are changing near you, visit WVtourism.com/fall.