Fall foliage report and featured country road trip of 2021

CHARLESTON — Color is spreading throughout the New River Gorge and north-central West Virginia as the Department of Tourism releases its second fall foliage report to help travelers enjoy peak leaf season.
This report marks the second in a series of weekly updates, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, to help travelers plan autumn road trips and adventures based on peak foliage across the state.
“These weekly reports are designed to help travelers make the most out of their leaf-peeping trips,” said Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “Our fall color season has had a slow start this year, which means there is plenty of time left to see the colors change at your favorite destinations across the state.”
Fall Foliage Update
Various regions are offering vibrant fall foliage over the next couple of weeks. A few areas in north-central West Virginia are starting to show some color, including Roane County, where the Black Walnut Festival is taking place this weekend. Color is at 40% to 60% in the southeastern counties in the state including Greenbrier and Mercer and in the New River Gorge, and color is around 50% in the Eastern Panhandle.
Take a scenic drive on the Midland Trail
This weekend’s recommended scenic drive is the Midland Trail, U.S. Rt. 60 from Ansted to Rainelle, where the trees are alight with a bright palette of yellows, reds, and orange. Start your drive from Hawks Nest State Park and take in the awe-inspiring overlook of America’s newest national park--the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve. Plan a detour on County Rte. 11/Old Clifftop Road to visit Babcock State Park with its scenic grist mill.
As you travel along this country road, post, share and tag your favorite fall photos and road trip memories using #AlmostHeaven. User-generated photos are updated daily on the Department of Tourism’s live leaf tracker map. For more autumn inspiration and to see where the leaves are changing near you, visit WVtourism.com/fall.
To access photos of this week’s featured road trip, click here.
