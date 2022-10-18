Tricks, treats, games, witches, and Halloween fun return to the Beckley Woman's Club this weekend during their Fall Festival, stopped by Covid for the past two years.
The Beckley Woman’s Club is hosting a a Halloween/Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon until 3 p.m. at its Park Avenue Clubhouse.
The event is designed for children ages 12 and under. Children can wear their costumes, play games, get treats, have their fortunes told, and get pictures made, all for free.
According to Woman’s Club President Cindy Worley, club members began the event in 2019, but then had to stop because of Covid.
"For the past two years, we have simply allowed children to trick or treat at our door and given out bags of candy and small toys,” Worley said. "We wanted to go back to our original festival this year."
In addition to games and treats, hot dogs will also be available.
There is no fee to attend the Fall Festival. Worley requested, however, that anyone attending bring a canned food item for the Woman's Club's Blessing Box. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Worley said the Beckley Woman’s Club has a long history of community involvement, and hosting this event is their way of providing a safe little Halloween party for the smaller children.
"We have had an influx of younger members who have added new life to our club," she said, "and we enjoy doing events like this."
“We are also so very fortunate that we have two businesses step up to sponsor this event," Worley said, “and we thank Tim R. Berry Real Estate and Eckley Orthodontics for partnering with us.
"Businesses such as these are so important when it comes to helping the children in our area have some safe, family-oriented fun.”
The Woman’s Club clubhouse is located at 202 Park Avenue, across from City National Bank and beside Bobby Pruitt Stadium. For more information you can visit their Facebook page, or contact Worley at (304) 228-1852.
