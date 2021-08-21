Fairdale Elementary School has been awarded $3,500 by the American Heart Association to purchase step counters for their students.
Through its youth programs, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge, the annual grant program supports schools by funding resources to extend school wellness programs.
“As the Physical Education teacher at Fairdale Elementary School in Raleigh County, I am super stoked to be a recipient of the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge grant,” said Staci Stover. “My students will be excited to be able to track their steps daily with the pedometers we are purchasing with the grant. I am proud to be a supporter of the American Heart Association and greatly appreciate this opportunity to give my students the tools they need to be successful in their physical fitness education."