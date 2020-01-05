RACHEL – Mistie Myers of Rachel was too young to recall her age when she first worshipped at Plum Run United Methodist Church.
“This is where I started to church as a child, a young child — my mother brought me and my brother,” said Myers, now 56, who now worships at Downs United Methodist Church, a sister church to Plum Run UMC.
Myers said when her mother stopped going to church for a while, she would walk to her neighbor’s house and ride to church with her and her family.
“That was when I was probably 13 – you know, the years that you really need to have a seed planted – and I would walk to my nearest neighbor’s, Loretta Fluharty, who was a hop, skip and a jump away, but it was a good walk. She would give me a ride with her children to church,” Myers said.
Regardless of how she got to church, Plum Run UMC is where she found God.
“This is where the seed was planted, most definitely. As a child, you reach out as a 13, 14, 15, 16-year-old young lady and Sally Licklighter … led me to where I needed to be along with the several preachers,” Myers said.
On Sunday, Myers recalled the joyous times she shared taking part in various aspects of church life, such as children’s Christmas pageants, plays, Vacation Bible School and fellowship luncheons where church members would bring in covered-dish meals.
The church where Myers and hundreds have worshipped since 1884, when the church was founded by horseback circuit riders, heard its last verse of Scripture, its last sermon and final prayers on Sunday. Lay Pastor David Jones led a service to decommission the church building as a consecrated house of worship.
“The time has come for this congregation of Christ’s holy Church, under God’s leadership, to disband and take leave of this building,” Jones read from UMC liturgy. “It has been consecrated for the ministry of God’s Holy Word and Sacraments. It has provided refuge and comfort for God’s people over the years. It has served well our holy faith.”
In his 17th year as a preacher, Jones said the congregants from Plum Run are being welcomed to worship at either Downs UMC or Blackshere UMC, two sister churches he also serves as pastor. In 2006, he became pastor at the three churches after starting his preaching career at Rymer UMC.
At the time, six to 10 Plum Run congregants would attend weekly worship and Blackshere struggled but had, and continues to have, five members who’ve attended weekly services since 2013.
He said discussions about closing Plum Run UMC began last spring.
“In June, we launched a plan to do mailings and knock on doors. Unfortunately, we just didn’t get any results,” Jones said.
After the June campaign was met with unfavorable results, Jones said, he met with the district superintendent. He said she gave him comfort when she said “churches have a life cycle.”
“It had nothing to do with finances. It was just basically lack of participation,” Jones said.
However, Jones also said the church’s closing follows a national, if not international, trend in which mainline Protestant denominations are losing members each year.
Today, United Methodists and Episcopalians make up some 10 percent of American church goers, but in 2030 that is expected to be as low as just under 5 percent. That result is stunning considering that this group made up 30 percent of the population in 1976, according to Ryan Burge, an Eastern Illinois University assistant professor of political science who researches the intersection between religion and political behavior in the U.S.
However, Jones said the church’s closing is a symptom of a larger problem.
“In my opinion, our country’s gotten to the point where we have become self-reliant and we don’t need God anymore. I don’t need God anymore because my job’s paying me good. I got a nice Christmas bonus. I get vacation time; why do I need God? Because there’s no struggle there,” Jones said.
In his final message, which about 50 members from each of the three churches attended, Jones told the story of Joseph and Mary and how their lives were constantly in turmoil because they had to flee from the king who wanted to kill the baby Jesus.
“Joseph uprooted his family more than once because of undue circumstances,” Jones told the congregation.
His words were meant to provide calm for what some members view as painful, and he urged members to cling to God’s teachings.
"For God, there are no unexpected changes. His plan is perfect,” Jones said.
Cathy Fluharty, 66, of Rachel, grew up attending Downs UMC but began attending Plum Run UMC when she got married. All of her three daughters were baptized and married in Plum Run.
When asked if she will return to worship at Downs UMC, she paused before saying, “I probably will. I mean, I was raised in the church, at Downs. It’s just that I think I want to sit and reflect ... for a few [days], but I probably will.”
Jones said the district superintendent is checking with other churches in the district to see if any can take on some of the items, such as Methodist hymnals. The old church building will be put on the market after the West Virginia United Methodist Conference takes possession of the building on Dec. 31.
“While it is a celebration of the memories, there’s also the pain of saying goodbye, the sentimental attachment that I talked about. In our human emotions, we can’t separate ourselves from it. We would like to say we could think of this all the time but this [other emotion] gets in the way.”
He said one congregant told him they would not be attending Sunday “because they did not want to say goodbye.”
Jones said now the other two churches will hopefully see a boost in worship attendance and be able to enhance their other ministries as well.
“The other congregations are going to get a boost, are going to get an increase in manpower, are going to get an increase in finances, so they’ll be integrated into being able to do more than what they were able to do here by themselves. So, that would be probably the direction I would push them in and otherwise try to stay focused on the positive,” Jones said.
“The downside is saying goodbye to home – sentimental attachment.”