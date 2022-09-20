Faber takes the helm as general manager for Winterplace Ski Resort

Josh Faber has officially taken the helm as general manager at Winterplace Ski Resort as it prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary winter season.
Faber served as the mountain manager of Ski Santa Fe in New Mexico.
Faber is a veteran of the mountain ski resort industry with over 15 years of experience. Most of his ski industry career was spent with Peak Resorts (acquired by Vail Resorts), where he had the opportunity to work in operations for properties in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Like many diehard skiers, Faber started his ski career as a lift operator. From there he quickly moved through the ranks as supervisor to department manager, learning various aspects of ski operations from the first snowmaking campaign to opening day management.
Faber credits his lift operator beginnings as pivotal to truly understanding the ski customer and being able to consistently deliver a product they deserve and will be proud to ski or board on.
“We want our guests to have the best possible winter recreational experience here at Winterplace. One that they will remember and cherish for a lifetime,” Faber said in a press release.
“Skiing and snowboarding are a lifelong sport, and it is our goal to help cultivate that passion for our guests to take with them no matter where they ski or snowboard in the future,” he said in the release.
