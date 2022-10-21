WHEELING – Representatives of the manufacturing and energy sectors took center stage Thursday to give their thoughts on the future of the national and local economies.
Two panel discussions were part of the 2022 Economic Outlook Conference sponsored by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce.
Josh Jefferson, president and CEO of the Regional Economic Development Partnership, moderated the manufacturers discussion and noted “there seems to be some momentum” at present with manufacturers wanting to move to West Virginia.
He asked the panel what might be driving corporations’ decisions to come to the Mountain State.
Beri Fox, CEO of Marble King, said geography plays a role. She explained that during the pandemic, manufacturers came to realize just how much they rely on other manufacturers to get their products. And the delivery of items needed typically takes a shorter route to the more centrally located West Virginia.
“In addition to an aggressive approach by the state Economic Development Office, we have a business-friendly legislature that works hand-in-glove with economic development officials to make sure West Virginia becomes more and more competitive for economic development and job growth,” she said. “The manufacturing industry has been a beneficiary of that.”
In manufacturing, it’s all about “location, location, location,” continued Joe Eddy, retired president/CEO of Eagle Manufacturing.
The “four R's” – rivers, rails, roads and resources — are equally important, he added.
“(West Virginia) is the only place in the world where you can build your manufacturing facility on top of your natural resources, your energy, and your raw materials in the middle of the biggest market in the world,” Eddy added.
Nathan Lord, president of Shale Crescent U.S.A., said manufacturers have simply crunched the numbers and determined “they can make more money in West Virginia.”
“We do manufacturing better than anywhere else in the world,” he said. “The equation for manufacturers is: Can you locate where your feedstock is? And can you locate where your customers are?
“If you can locate in the same location for both, you will have a tremendous advantage over your competitors.”
He noted manufacturers in Europe and Asia also are paying 10 to 15 times more for fuel than those in the U.S.
“And in the U.S., it’s even cheaper in West Virginia and Pennsylvania,” he said.
Rebecca McPhail, president of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, noted during the energy producers discussion that energy producers often are seen as “the bad guys” by the public. She asked them how they can convince the public that America is the right place to produce energy and the resulting finished goods.
“We are an energy-producing state, and we don’t have to apologize for that,” said Charlie Burd, executive director of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia. “The United States counts on us every day to produce natural gas liquid that gets shipped in different directions.
“If you like your cellphone, thank that shale producer at the Mark West facility in Doddridge County.”
Greg Kozera, director of marketing for Shale Crescent U.S.A., said it is easy for those in energy to speak with one another.
“We have to weigh in to those people who may be less comfortable with the idea,” he said. “Those are the folks who need the message. Not just us. We have to weigh into things and tell the truth.”
