LEWISBURG — Funding is being shifted around as restoration and expansion of the 23.1-mile Meadow River Rail Trail continues.
Heavily damaged by the 1,000-year flood of 2016, the compacted stone trail is mapped out to run from Rainelle in Greenbrier County to Nallen in Fayette County and may one day extend even further.
Thanks to a $1.8 million grant awarded to the Greenbrier County Commission by the West Virginia Division of Environmental Protection’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation for a 6.4-mile section of the trail that will connect to Rainelle, a $150,000 Transportation Alternatives grant received in 2017 can now be put to use for repairs elsewhere along the trail.
On Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to send a letter to the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) confirming the reallocation of the $150,000 grant.
The county is also asking FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for an extension to May 31, 2022, to spend federal flood repair funding that was awarded shortly after the 2016 flood. That unspecified funding initially went to DOH but was later returned to Greenbrier County.
Repairs to the trail have taken longer than originally had been anticipated.
According to an April newsletter issued by the Meadow River Valley Association, the target completion date for the 16.7 miles of trail starting near Nallen is sometime in the fall of 2022, while addition of the 6.4 miles from the existing trail to Rainelle is expected to wrap up by 2024.
Also at Tuesday’s Greenbrier County Commission meeting:
• Following a 25-minute executive session to confer with bond counsel John Stump, commissioners voted to send out a proposal to a list of banks seeking quotes on financing for the upcoming courthouse renovation and annex construction project. The proposal will specify that the amount for which financing is being sought will not exceed $13,096,888.
• Commissioners filled two vacant seats on the Board of Zoning Appeals by appointing Gordon Campbell and Kim Kowalkowski.
• Commissioners reappointed Mike Rose to serve on the Greenbrier County Airport Authority and made three reappointments — Ron Magruder, Jessica Irons and Todd Rambolt — to the Arts & Recreation Committee.
• The next Commission meeting will be held at 10 a.m. July 28 rather than July 27 in order to resolve a commissioner’s scheduling conflict.
