The Exhibition Coal Mine in Beckley has been ranked among the nation’s top museums by USA Today in the publication’s contest for “10 Best Museums,” and city officials are urging the public to move it to #1.
The museum is the smallest in the contest, and Beckley is the smallest town to make the list, Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said.
The contest allows voters to pick their favorite museums from the list by voting on the website every day until March 14.
Baker said she was excited to see the Exhibition Coal Mine — which has been one of the most popular museums in its category, other online travel sites.
“Last Easter, at Visit Southern West Virginia, we hosted a group of travel writers,” Baker explained. “Lisa Strader (executive director of Visit Southern West Virginia, the region's visitors bureau) knew these were top level writers.
“Some of them actually had top jobs with big publications like USA Today and The Washington Post.
“That’s pretty sure that’s when we got posted,” she said. “USA Today has lists of 10 Bests, and they decided to put (the Exhibition Coal Mine) for the vote for your favorite history museum.”
USA Today hosts the “10 Best” contests in a number of categories.
The local museum was in the Top 10 on Wednesday but was in 11th place on Friday evening.
Started in 1989, the historic museum at New River Park offers an underground tour of a defunct coal mine and a display of a historic coal camp. The museum is extremely popular with tourists and local residents and draws thousands of visitors each year, although visits were hampered in the past two years due to Covid.
Baker and At-Large Beckley Common Councilman Cody Reedy urged Beckleyans to vote every day for Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.
"I would encourage everyone to vote for many reasons, wiith the main reason being that the Exhibition Coal Mine 100 percent deserves to be a part of the 10 top,” Reedy said. "Also, if we can get it on the list it would help tremendously with tourism and letting the country know about the unique attraction we have here in Beckley.”
The Exhibition Coal Mine is one of the smaller museums, ranked against a number of larger, well-known museums that include The Holocaust Museum in Washington, The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich., and the USS Constitution Museum in Boston, Mass.
“We are, by far, the smallest museum ... It’s so exciting for us to even be listed and to be in a class with these,” said Baker. “We will get a lot of publicity because of this.
“I would love to stay in the Top 10, but my goal would be to reach the Top 5.”
The link for voting is listed on Facebook pages of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, The Register-Herald, The City of Beckley, Beckley Events and a number of other pages.
"Keep rocking the vote at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-history-museum/!” USA Today 10Best editors wrote in an email to Visit Southern West Virginia. "Voting is open until Monday, March 14th.
"10Best will be promoting the winners on our sites and across our social channels.
"Good luck in your campaign. We're watching all the fun as your category heats up!”
Each person may place one vote each day between now and March 14 by visiting https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-history-museum/beckley-exhibition-coal-mine-beckley-wv/