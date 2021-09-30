Two Ewart Avenue neighbors are asking the city to install speed bumps on their street.
Christina Acord and Chanda Large both live in the 300 block of Ewart Avenue, between Pack Street and Elco Lane.
The speed limit is 25 mph, but both Acord and Large reported that the sign is largely ignored by motorists who are traveling from the Harper Road area to Robert C. Byrd Drive.
They said drivers sometimes zoom recklessly through their residential neighborhood at speeds of 70 mph.
On Wednesday evening, a speeding motorist ran over and killed Acord’s cat, Laila.
Acord on Thursday asked the city to step in with a speed bump. She said she is afraid that a child will be struck on the street next.
“I cannot express how that felt last night, watching my cat get hit, and the person never slows down, just keeps going,” said Acord, whose late mother, Sheila Nelson, was among the first West Virginia health care workers in the state to die of Covid in October 2020.
“I had previously, a few days before, tried to take her to the shelter because I know she goes in the road.
“I tried to get them to take her. They were full and couldn’t take her.
“I said … she’s going to get hit by a car,” said Acord.
A 10-year-old boy who lives next door saw the cat get killed on Wednesday evening, according to Acord.
“Now he’s traumatized,” she said. “He had nightmares all night.”
Beckley Police Department Lt. Dave Allard on Thursday asked those with speeding complaints to call BPD and report them.
“I would ask anyone who has problems like this to contact the police department and report the issue so that we are aware of problem areas and are able to address the issues as quickly as possible,” said Allard.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said on Thursday that part of Ewart Avenue is not in city limits but that it is instead in Sprague.
He added that speed bumps would not likely be a solution for the speeding problem.
“Speed bumps are out of favor, regardless, due to problems with snow plows and damage to auto suspension complaints,” he said.
Westwood Drive off of Harper Road has several speed bumps, and motorists must drive very slowly in order to not damage their cars.
Acord reported that, although BPD has responded with help in the past by traffic boxes and extra patrol for a certain time, it has not presented a permanent solution.
“As long as nobody’s getting punished, they’re going to continue to do it,” she said. “It’s going to take a person getting hit.
“We’ve all got cameras. We’ve all seen them flying.”
She and Large were adamant on Thursday that they want the city to install speed bumps on Ewart Avenue, which will force motorists to drive at a safe speed.
“I don’t even care if they put it in front of my driveway,” said Acord.
Acord and Large said the problem on their street has been a long-term one.
“I’m not the only one that’s had problems,” added Acord, who moved to Ewart about three years ago. “The neighbors around me have had this problem for years.”
Large, 33, is the mother of the 10-year-old boy. She said that she has four children who range in age from 12 to 4 years old, and she also wants the city to install speed bumps.
The Large family moved to the street in December 2019 and have since been afraid of reckless drivers. Because of those who will not heed the 25-mph traffic signs, their children are not able to enjoy the front yard, Large reported.
“We don’t let our kids out front, our animals are not out front, nothing, just because nobody even cares to follow the speed limit here,” said Large.
She said traffic along Ewart is higher than on many other Beckley streets.
“It’s a really high-traffic street,” she explained. “Everyone crosses through here by Harper Road and down by (Ollie’s Department Store).”
They said the problem has been ongoing and appears worse on weekends, although it occurs all week.
Last year, Large and Acord appeared on a local TV station to ask drivers to stop speeding along Ewart.
Their neighbors thanked them for drawing attention to the problem, they said, but the public was, largely, unsupportive.
“They actually started driving faster,” Acord said. “My neighbor had put it on Facebook, and the comments they put was (that) I need to keep my animals out of the road, and she needed to keep her kids out of the road.”
Lt. Allard said Thursday that, in 2021, BPD has received two complaints regarding reckless driving on Ewart Avenue. Both were made in July.
After learning of Acord’s cat being struck on Thursday, Allard said he notified Capt. Frankie Shelton, the patrol division commander. Shelton has directed officers to conduct radar patrols in the area, he added.
Allard added that BPD will be installing a “speed box” that electronically captures traffic data. By reviewing the data, police will be able to determine if the speeding problem is worse at certain times and arrange patrols accordingly.