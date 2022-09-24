The entire world of events was turned upside down during the Covid pandemic of 2020.
Nearly everything came to an abrupt halt during the shutdowns, and as things slowly started to open up again, there was much confusion about what events might or might not happen.
Whether it was a large event like the State Fair or a live band at a local bar, everyone felt the frustration of the constant schedule changes.
It was easy to take out that frustration on the folks who were planning those events, but they, too, were at the mercy of the ever-morphing restrictions.
“During the shutdowns, our committee got creative and planned different types of events,” said Jill Moorefield, Beckley Events planner. “We offered drive-in events where attendees could watch from inside or beside their cars. We also had a few drive-in movies and concerts.”
Beckley Events teamed up with local car clubs and held neighborhood cruises.
“Classic car owners cruised through neighborhoods parade-style, and people were able to watch from their yards and porches,” Moorefield said. “These types of cruises were popular in 2020.”
Moorefield also planned “Kids Day at New River Park,” which included the Cincinnati Circus performing in a large grassy area while families watched from beside or inside their cars.
“This event also featured children’s characters, giant bubbles, and a gift bag courtesy of United Bank,” said Moorefield. “This event was a substitute for the popular Kids Classic Festival, and also included a drive-in movie, a home run derby, and a fireworks display near the Little League field.”
In 2020, a reverse Christmas parade was held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
“So many cars showed up to see it, we had quite a traffic jam,” Moorefield said.
In this reverse parade, the float entries remained in place around the Convention Center, while spectators drove by to view them.
“It was a crazy time,” said Moorefield. “More cars showed up than we expected, and they were lining up in several lanes to see the floats. It looked very similar to the way cars lined up there when the Health Department was giving out vaccines.”
Most of the entries ended up staying long after the scheduled times so that everyone could see them.
“Instead of throwing candy, goodie bags were prepared by Visit Southern WV and handed out at the end. An estimated 700 vehicles drove through during this event,” Moorefield said.
The plan worked so well that the Woodrow Wilson High School Homecoming Parade followed the same format on the school campus. Also, a reverse Veterans Parade was planned around the Raleigh County Memorial Airport circle, but due to a rainy forecast, the American Legion canceled it.
As restrictions began lifting, new rules constantly emerged for events that actually took place.
“We posted signs encouraging attendees to wear masks, kept 6-foot distances in vendor lines, and promoted hand sanitizing,” Moorefield said.
Some of the events that came back to Beckley in 2021 were the Great Race, the Appalachian Festival, the Kids Classic and Chili Night. The traditional Veterans and Christmas parades were held as well.
This year, things are bouncing back in the events department. Moorefield said that attendance is still not quite up to pre-pandemic numbers, but “we are getting there.”
“We already have a great number of Chili Night entries for this year,” she said. “It seems that people are learning to live with the virus and we appreciate their support.”
Covid put the brakes on much more than just the larger events. Shutdowns and restrictions worked their way into everyone’s home and personal life. Camp Virgil Tate is a beautiful, 75-plus-acre outdoor venue in Charleston. The camp is a popular place for weddings and all sorts of outdoor group activities. They experienced many events being canceled, and couples postponing their weddings for what was then an unknown amount of time.
“We are still experiencing an increase in weddings this year because of the difficulty in securing venues in the past,” said Emily McCormick, administrative assistant at CVT. “People still cancel events occasionally due to Covid concerns, especially those with older family members.”
Camp Virgil Tate was also able to take part in some positive activities as restrictions started lifting. The Kanawha County WVU Extension Service secured the venue for outdoor education. At a time when indoor classrooms were prohibited, CVT provided more than enough outdoor space to safely conduct classes.
“We received so many positive comments from teachers during that difficult time,” said McCormick. “They were happy to get the kids outside during a time that so much education was being delayed.”
Daniel Vineyards in Crab Orchard is experiencing one of the busiest wedding seasons they have ever had this year.
“We have weddings booked every weekend up through November,” said Chad Daniel, the owner of Daniel Vineyards. “Many of these bookings are weddings that were originally set in 2020 and 2021, but were canceled due to Covid.”
The venue was completely closed for a few months with all events canceled. Even as restrictions began lifting, events were held at a minimum.
“We are blessed with plenty of space here, so we were able to spread out seating in a way that met and exceeded guidelines,” Daniel said. “We sometimes put music and vendors under the outdoor pavilion, with the seating outside.”
There was a time that only 25 people could attend a wedding, which pretty much defeats the purpose of renting a large venue. As far as their tasting room, they limited visitors to half capacity and took every precaution.
“We urged guests to maintain the 6-foot social distancing, and we had hand sanitizing stations all over the property,” said Daniel.
Daniel Vineyards canceled their annual Wine Festival two years in a row and postponed a few other events due to Covid concerns, but it wasn’t just on-site events that cut into business as usual. Daniel Vineyards travels to many events around the region, most of which were also canceled at least in 2020, and some in 2021.
“The Morgantown Wine & Jazz Fest is a really big one for us, and they didn’t have it two years in a row,” Daniel said.
Daniel commented that their annual Wine Festivals usually drew 600 to 800 people each year pre-pandemic. “Over 1,000 people attended this year, and it looks like things are getting back to normal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.