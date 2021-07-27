The Marvel Center in Rupert will host a 1K Fun Run and a 5K Race, starting at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 8.
The course starts and ends at the former Rupert Elementary School at 138 Cranberry Ave. Pre-registration fees are $20 for the Fun Run and $30 for the 5K Race, and those who pre-register no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 2 will receive a T-shirt. Those who register past the pre-registration deadline will pay $5 more for each entry.
Register and obtain more information about the "Runnin' in the Valley" event at www.tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=11365.
All proceeds will directly benefit The Marvel Center, an early childhood learning center offering day care and after-school programs for children in the Meadow River Valley region of Greenbrier County.