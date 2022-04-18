In an effort to help connect possible patients with the resources they need to obtain medical cannabis, local dispensary Cannabist hosted an event Monday in Beckley were patients could learn more about medical cannabis, talk to a doctor to see if they qualify for the medical cannabis card and apply for the card.
Also partnering with Cannabist for the event were the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis and Releaf Specialists.
Bob Scherer, owner of Releaf Specialists, said his company contracts with physicians registered with the West Virginia's medical cannabis office. Those physicians, he said, can assess patients seeking a medical cannabis card using telehealth.
“Our goal is to put (medical cannabis) cards into as many patients’ hands that want them,” said Scherer, who also works with doctors and patients in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
In order for patients to obtain a medical cannabis card from the state’s Office of Medical Cannabis, a physician registered with the state must determine that they possess a qualifying medical condition.
Among those conditions are cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), epilepsy, terminal illness and chronic or intractable pain.
Citing information from the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis, Scherer said there are more than 7,000 people in the state with medical cannabis cards but only roughly 70 physicians registered with the state’s medical cannabis office.
Rather than seeking one of those doctors out themselves, Scherer said Releaf connects patients to doctors who they can speak with from the comfort of their own homes.
Nicole Adkins, 40 of Beckley, said she was shocked by the simplicity of the process.
She said it took her about 30 minutes from the her initial intake, to the telephone appointment with one of Releaf’s physicians, to the final step of applying with the state for a card.
Adkins, who was approved for the card, said she hoped to use the products to treat her chronic pain.
“I’m not typically a person that likes to take medication, so I hope this will help versus getting stuck on a lot of medications,” she said.
Those who missed Monday's events can still make appointments with Releaf though its website, releafspecialists.com.
Cannibist's Beckley location opened in February. Manager Colin Christmas said he thinks that the partnership with Releaf and the state is beneficial for patients.
“This can be a really intimidating process for a lot of people,” Christmas said of applying for the card. “It's so new so Releaf is helping make it easy for us to get everybody certified."
Christmas said the Beckley dispensary currently offers dry flower for vaporization as well as vape cartridges. He said that the eventual goal is to offer all the cannabis products allowed by West Virginia law.
Owned by Columbia Care, Cannabist has retail stores in four West Virginia locations: Williamstown, St. Albans, Beckley and Morgantown.