Sunday, May 28
• 50 Years of Whitewater Rafting Celebration: 5:30-10 p.m., 219 Chestnutburg Road, Lansing. Join Adventures on the Gord for a cookout to celebrate the kick-off to its 50th year of rafting. Tie-dye station, food truck, and lots of drink options. From 7-10 p.m. Red Line will play on the Sunset Pavilion. Paul Breuer, founder of Mountain River Tours, will host a fireside chat to discuss whitewater rafting on the New and Gauley rivers. 855-427-6359, https://fb.me/e/2RRBtBVrW, info@onthegorge.com
Thursday, June 1, through Saturday, June 3
• Mountain Music Festival: ACE Adventure Resort, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill. Ninth year of the festival, featuring more than 20 bands on a beautiful mountaintop stage along with a few thousand people expected. Featuring Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, The Infamous Stringdusters, Andy Frasco & The UN, Big Something, Rising Appalachia, Sierra Hull, Vince Herman Band and more, plus food, vendors, visual artists, workshops, camping and adventures in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. 800-787-3982, https://mountainmusicfestwv.com/tickets/
Saturday, June 3
• Alderson Strawberry Festival: 10 a.m., Sunset Berry Farm, 791 Sunset School Road, Alderson, 4 miles from town atop Flat Mountain. Strawberry lovers who prefer to avoid the crowd can visit the farm from May 20-June 4. The farm is home to the state’s largest bounce pad, an enchanted forest with a scavenger hunt, a tractor-pulled cow ride, swings, and field games; these activities are available any time the farm is open. 304-646-3784, https://www.facebook.com/events/638699360968000/
Wednesday, June 7
• Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 600 Commerce St., Bluefield. Gently used books and other items available for purchase. Phone 304-325-3943.
Thursday, June 8
• Waynestock Outdoor Adventure & Music Festival: noon, Cantrell Ultimate Rafting, 49 Cantrell Drive, Fayetteville. Choose from a variety of outdoor adventures (whitewater rafting, paddle boarding, hiking, biking, climbing, disc golf, ghost town exploring, waterfall pool jumping, river kayaking, lake kayaking, ATV tours, and more) or simply relax and unwind. For the less thrill-seeking folks, explore the historic town of Fayetteville, complete with coffee shops, cafés, restaurants, breweries, adventure outfitters, and quaint shops all through the town. https://allevents.in/fayetteville/200023986874238
• Thursday Evening Group Ride: free event, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Arrowhead Bike Farm and Campground, 8263 Gatewood Road, Fayetteville. Every Thursday evening, meet for a group ride on trails right across the street from Arrowhead Bike Farm. Bring your own bike and helmet, or rent one from Arrowhead for the evening. Walk up or schedule online.
Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18
• Cass Days: Annual cake walk, Arts & Eats Street Fair, live music, a traditional Saturday night square dance, a Sunday brunch, Cass Scenic Railroad’s “Parade of Steam” at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Cass Community Center will be open for those coming home to Cass.
