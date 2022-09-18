Evan Jenkins is on the move again.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has hired Jenkins as head of congressional affairs whose job will be to advocate for pro-growth policies on behalf of American businesses.
From 2015 to 2018, Jenkins served the 3rd congressional district of West Virginia in the House of Representatives. He was a member of the Appropriations Committee and served as the vice chair of the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies.
After losing a Republican Senate primary to Patrick Morrisey, Jenkins was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice in 2018 to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, and in 2021 he was selected as chief justice.
Earlier this year he joined Jenkins Fenstermaker in Huntington, a law firm started by his grandfather.
Jenkins was a member of the West Virginia Senate from the 5th district, which contains Cabell County and a small portion of Wayne County. He served in both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature in Charleston over the course of 20 years, having been elected as a member of the House in 1994, and elected to the Senate in 2002.
In 2013 he changed his party affiliation to Republican and defeated incumbent Democrat Nick Rahall in the 2014 congressional election.
Jenkins earned a B.S. degree from the University of Florida and a law degree from Cumberland School of Law, Samford University.
λλλ
Concord University has received a $10,000 grant from Truist West Virginia Foundation to support the Pathways Scholarship.
The Pathways Scholarship – supported by funds raised by the Concord University Foundation and matched by The Maier Foundation of Charleston, W.Va. – is awarded annually to rising or current sophomores, juniors, or seniors who are West Virginia residents and face financial need.
λλλ
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Business Development Grant Program has appropriated $50,000 for the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation, according to a joint statement by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
The funding will support job creation in the local forestry, transportation and sawmill industries and will accelerate economic development throughout southern West Virginia.
λλλ
The Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority has accepted a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). The funding will support the completion of Phase 2 of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed airfield, safety, and terminal improvement project at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
— Compiled by The Register-Herald.
