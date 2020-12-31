CHARLESTON – West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue held a Facebook Live event on the WV Treasury Facebook page to announce that West Virginia’s SMART529 Education Savings Solution is on track to surpass $3 billion.
“We celebrated reaching half a billion dollars in 2005 and $2 billion in 2014. Now, as we go into 2021, SMART529 is approaching $3 billion in assets under management,” said Treasurer Perdue. “I am proud of what my staff and I have accomplished over the years with the SMART529 college savings program. I continue to encourage parents and grandparents to take advantage of all SMART529 has to offer.”
Additionally, Perdue announced the upcoming 14th annual SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest for elementary school students. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade can win up to $5,000 invested in a SMART529 account by writing what they want to be when they grow up.
Contest materials will be sent to schools in early January 2021. Visit SMART529.com/StudentEntry for more information. Teachers can also win $2,500 cash for writing an essay about how they will use the contest in the classroom. That application can be downloaded at SMART529.com/TeacherEntry.