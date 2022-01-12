Equip the City program set for Thursday

Beckley native Tim Craft is returning to the place where he nearly died, in an effort to unite the city in the opioid recovery effort.
Craft's ministry High on Hope is headquartered in Parkersburg.
Craft will be at House of Worship church at 200 S. Kanawha St. today for his event "Equip the City."
The public is invited to attend. Local elected officials, clergy, recovery center operators, law enforcement, social service agency representatives and others will be at the church in a cohesive effort to streamline and equip one another to help those who need treatment for addictions.
"I grew up here," Craft said in December, during a visit to House of Worship. "I went to Liberty High School. I was addicted.
"I would've never walked into a church. I would've never walked into a rehab or hospital or anything.
"Had someone not come and met me where I was, I might have died.
"As a community, we have to be very intentional about going after people, or we may never see the tide turn.
"Our goal is to power the community members who come in here."
Craft grew up in Beckley, he said on Friday. His younger sister died of a drug overdose in 2013. Months later, in February 2014, Craft said he was in a "dark" time when he rented a room at the Green Bank motel and spent a day shooting up heroin and abusing the opioid Roxycodone.
"I was doing what I knew to do, which was cover up the pain from it," he said. "I remember feeling darkness.
"I was just shooting up all day long."
On his second night in the hotel, he visited a local bar and started to feel "heavy."
"My body was beginning to shut down," he said. "I can't explain it except to say it felt like a million pounds on my shoulders.
"I just felt very heavy, and in my mind, I was so convinced I had insomnia and I had anxiety and I had depression."
He took a cocktail of pills to try to calm himself.
Afterward, Craft said, he fell asleep while seated upright on the bed, which was highly unusual for him. Within hours, he had vomited up the drugs and was still seated upright, which likely stopped him from choking to death.
"I also know it was God's grace on my life," Craft said. "There was a purpose.
"I didn't know it, then, but I know that to be true, now. I know that it was His hand upon me before I even knew Him."
When his family came by later to ask him to enter rehab, he ordered them to leave. Later that day, he was again "getting high" when he heard a knock at the motel door and opened it, expecting to see a drug dealer.
Instead, his friend, Jared Pugh, was on the other side.
"He comes in and he just basically looked at me and said, 'Dude, you're going to die here.'"
Craft did not know where to turn in Beckley to get help for his addiction. Pugh directed him to a Christian-based recovery program in Atlanta, Ga., DreamLife with Eddie James Ministries.
He said that during this time, he first felt "the peace of God." Craft, a coal miner, was not a Christian and had not regularly attended church, he said, but he felt God's presence and wanted to experience more, leading him to accept Christ as his Savior.
“I took Seroquel looking for rest, Valium for peace and Lexapro for joy; the problem was not what I wanted, but where I was looking for it,” he said, adding that God has given him rest, peace and joy.
Craft stayed with the Georgia program for three years and became director of the program. Later, he said, God led him to start High on Hope Ministries, which aims to help combat the addiction crisis in West Virginia and Ohio.
The program serves seven counties in West Virginia with outreach and operates two treatment centers in Ohio. The ministry establishes recovery groups in churches and educates churches and communities on how to build networks to help addicted residents.
The Equip the City event draws together religious, civic and addiction treatment leaders, along with social service agencies and law enforcement for a presentation and discussion on community resources and response to addiction. The result is a comprehensive community effort to help those who need it.
Craft will share his story and a PowerPoint presentation that walks the community through the ways that agencies and family and friends can help an addicted person.
On Friday, he shared his insights for how West Virginia can improve opioid treatment and the relapse rate.
He pointed out that, in Ohio, Medicaid covers treatment for 90 days, while West Virginia lawmakers have set the bar at 28 days. He said the time period is "way too short" and urged the Legislature to change the rules and to offer longer stays to Medicaid patients.
"At 28 days you're just now beginning to think straight," he said. "Like, 'Oh, I have my emotions back now, I have the way I feel again.
"'Now, what do I do?'
"Instead of saying, 'OK, go figure it out,' I think keeping them 60 more days is so valuable.
"It's such an impressionable time, too, that you can pour into things that's going to help them to walk it out, for years to come."
He said paying for longer stays initially can cut the relapse rate in the long term.
Community and church support is vital to recovery. Craft, 39, pointed out that he stayed in a ministry for more than three years, where he received support and was encouraged to discover his God-given gifts and calling. He has now been sober for more than six years.
"What are we giving people after we get them sober?" he observed. "Are we giving them purpose?
"Or are we just saying, 'Go work at [an uninspired job] and be miserable but never learn your true calling that has been put on your life.'
"Let's give them opportunities to have jobs that are better than minimum wage."
Rather than marginalize them, he said, the community will start to heal from the opioid crisis when they purposefully establish ways of connecting with those who are addicted.
He said that a "safe injection site," similar to New York's program, would give health professionals an opportunity to talk with the people who come in for injections.
"People are going to shoot up, regardless," he said. "I would love to be able to sit in front of them, every day, and give them hope and offer them a way out and plant seeds of freedom, instead of never seeing them.
"The more interaction we can get with people who are addicted, the better off we're going to be."
Needle exchange programs can provide the same opportunity.
"A needle exchange is brilliant, and it's amazing," he said. "Not only is it humane and cuts down on the disease spreading, more than that, what it does, you get peer recovery people there.
"They can, every day, be the ones talking to these people, exchanging their needles, and, every day, they're planting seeds."
He said the community must be intentional about seeking out those with addiction.
"Just like me, if I didn't have that friend that came and rescued me, I wouldn't have ever got it," he said.
Equip the Cities is set for Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at House of Worship, 200 S. Kanawha St.
The event provides resources, networking, support and a question-and-answer panel.
House of Worship will launch a faith-based recovery group that is affiliated with High on Hope on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the church.