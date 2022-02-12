Epling releases book about her relationship with God

Diane Epling, founder of Destiny Ministries, a global organization that supports broken leaders in their journey to complete restoration with God, is releasing her book “Time with God” on Saturday as “the ultimate love story.”
Epling writes about how God lured her into the wilderness, according to a press release, speaking kindly to her and teaching her how to hear and obey God’s voice. She shares how God became her bridegroom and prepared her to be his bride.
“A predominant struggle believers face today is the question of how divorce and remarriage affect one’s walk with God,” the press release states. “Because these topics are sensitive and controversial, many churches have avoided the much-needed in-depth sermons or biblical studies on these subjects for fear it might divide the body. Except for adultery or abuse, today’s Christians held in bondage by unhappy marriages are typically advised to stay in the relationship and pray for God’s restoration.”
Diane shares the underlying turmoil and dissatisfaction in her life as she reveals her innermost thoughts and secrets.
Between the pages of “Time with God,” readers are intimately aware of her shortcomings and the difficult process of her restoration, the press release states. Along the way, Epling writes about the promises God made her and the creative ways God fulfilled those promises.
Epling’s story is that rare combination of heartbreak and happiness, sometimes sad yet often humorous. The one constant is Epling’s love of God and her willingness to ask the hard questions and seek God’s answers.
Author, Evangelist, Founder of Strawberry Ministries, and former professional baseball right fielder Darryl Eugene Strawberry had this to say about “Time with God”: “You can’t help but be captivated by the sharing of her personal story that takes us from a broken spirit to her complete restoration to God.”
After reading “Time with God,” it is Diane’s desire that readers will seek an intimacy with God that they’ve never had before, and they’ll discover God’s truths and the freedom those truths provide.
In doing so, Epling is confident that readers will learn to live fully and whole-heartedly in God’s protective embrace and know that He has a unique plan for their lives. Her book is now available on Amazon.com in ebook or paperback format.
In combination with Destiny Ministries weekly broadcast through the NOW NETWORK and WOAY-TV, Diane and her husband Tim have also partnered with national speakers worldwide in a joint effort to battle the rising opioid crises.
If you would like more information about “Time with God” or Diane Epling Ministries, please email info@destinyministrieslife.com