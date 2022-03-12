Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia to install its eighth bishop at ceremony in Buckhannon today

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Snow will taper off this morning, leading to blustery and cloudy conditions this afternoon. High 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low near 10F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.