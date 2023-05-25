CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields Program is appropriating $5.5 million for 10 initiatives across West Virginia, including $500,000 for the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority to clean up the former Beckley landfill.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said that remediation of the site will enhance multiple opportunities for outdoor recreation and tourism in Raleigh County and the region.
“This initiative aligns with the region’s current Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and will serve as a future focal point within the city’s outdoor economic development planning efforts for the Piney Creek Park and Preserve,” Rappold said in a press release.
The mayor said other multi-purpose recreational benefits include access to the Alfred Beckley mill site, which is located on Piney Creek in the valley below the former landfill and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Remediation will also allow expansion of walking and hiking trails to connect to the nearby New River Gorge National Park and Preserve trails and other park areas including existing soccer fields, various playgrounds, and related outdoor recreational use areas,” the mayor said.
Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director, said the specific area to be addressed is an eight-acre site located on New Jersey Avenue and Worley Road in the southeastern section of Beckley, overlooking historic Piney Creek.
Belcher said the landfill operated from the 1950s until the early 1980s and was used by the City of Beckley for landfilling of various waste materials, including household trash and various business waste streams. Since closure in the early 1980s the site has remained unused.
Of the other awards in state, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection ($1 million) and Marshall University ($968,438) received larger shares of the funding, which was made possible in large part through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support assessing and remediating contaminated sites back into productive use.
The individual awards were:
$1,000,000 – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
$968,438 – Marshall University
$500,000 – Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle
$500,000 – City of Fairmont
$500,000 – Harrison County Economic Development Corporation
$500,000 – City of Morgantown
$500,000 – New River Gorge Regional Development Authority
$500,000 – Region 2 Planning and Development Council (Logan and Mingo counties)
$497,697 – Pocahontas County Commission
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.