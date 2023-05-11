West Virginia officials are pushing back on newly released emissions standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants.
The standards announced Thursday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency would require utilities to either reduce or capture emissions tied to climate change. One way of complying with the rules could be through the use of carbon capture technology, but that traditionally has been too expensive for viability.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/05/11/epa-rolls-out-new-power-plant-emissions-rules-prompting-west-virginia-backlash/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.