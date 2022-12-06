Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said Tuesday that federal funding to help improve water infrastructure is available.
"We know that the county has been struggling from a resource standpoint and the state has as well, but that's not unique," he said during his visit to McDowell County on Tuesday. "Counties and cities all across the country have been struggling. Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, the EPA has $50 billion to focus on water infrastructure projects. This year alone West Virginia will receive over $80 million to begin tackling this problem, so now we finally have the resources that we can match to the solutions communities have had for decades. We're going to match those funds to those solutions and get people safe, affordable drinking water."
This federal assistance comes in the form of grants, forgivable loans and technical assistance, he said.
"Many of these communities have access to solutions, but don't have access to the resources and don't have the infrastructure in place to apply for the grants and the loans, so EPA is providing resources for technical assistance so they can be successful in applying for these grants and loans so they can finally get the clean water they deserve," Regan said.
While visiting Five Loaves & Two Fishes, Regan was given a brief tour of a water distilling system which uses solar power. The system is part of the Appalachian Water Project, which works with the nonprofit DigDeep organization. McKinney's husband, Bob McKinney, who works locally with DigDeep, explained how the system distills water and could be used in remote areas that do not have access to water infrastructure.
"Today you'll be drinking the best water in the county," Linda McKinney told Regan. "And I make the best coffee in the county."
"If a system like this works, it could be life-changing," Regan said.
"I think technology like the ones I saw today are very promising," Regan said later. "The technology that DigDeep is sponsoring here as a prototype, and if it can be a concept that's proven, we will have a new technology that provides safe drinking water to people all across this county. We have to continue to invest in these technologies while we rebuild the infrastructure."
Executive Director Jina Belcher of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority also spoke with Regan about local efforts to help all residents of McDowell County and other parts of the coalfields region get the water infrastructure they need.
"We really wanted to make sure that the administrator saw that there's really a southern West Virginia capacity that's willing to come in and help with water and waste water infrastructure in McDowell County," Belcher said. "So we want to figure out how to leverage the assets in the New River Gorge region to really help the coalfields in McDowell County. These projects aren't easy, and we know there's limited capacity in McDowell organizations that we partner with already like the (public service districts) and we want to figure how we can really bring some capacity to these projects and across the finish line in McDowell."
