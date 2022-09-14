Entrepreneurs make their pitch, win cash prizes

submitted photoOrganizers and winning entrepreneurs from the Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition are (left to right) Judy Moore, deputy director of the NRGRDA and executive director of the WV Hive; Jordan Casey and Steven Jones, co-owners, Botany Tropicals; Adena Joy, owner, Hills to Hills Tours and Shuttle; Ruschelle Khanna, owner, Mountain Mama Stitchery; and Diana Woods, director of the WVU Tech Launch Lab.