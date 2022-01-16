All of West Virginia is under a winter storm warning through Monday. Locally, the National Weather Service is predicting 6 to 8 inches of snow for the Beckley area, much of which may stay around as temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until Tuesday afternoon with a slight warmup into the mid-30s.
In a 6:30 a.m. tweet, the NWS said, "Snow may mix with sleet & freezing rain at times before becoming all snow tonight. Expect hazardous travel conditions with slick roads & reduced visibility today into Monday morning.”