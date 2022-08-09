A series of engineering courses offered at Shady Spring High School and the Academy of Careers and Technology (ACT) through a program called Project Lead the Way are helping give students a taste of what future careers in the field of engineering may look like.
During a Raleigh County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, Charles Pack, the director of career technical education for Raleigh County Schools, and Shady Spring High School teacher Elizabeth Hegele gave a presentation showing board members a profile of the program.
They also requested that board members approve a proposal to offer students honors and Advanced Placement level quality points for participating in the courses.
Pack said raising the credit for these courses would be a way to reward the students for the “rigorous work” which the courses demand.
Project Lead the Way (PLTW) is a project-based learning program that incorporates science, technology, engineering and math. Pack said it also pushes students to develop and apply in-demand, transportable skills by exploring real-world challenges in an exciting and engaging way.
Now in its third year, Pack said the courses included in the program include principles of engineering, computer integrated manufacturing, digital electronics, aerospace engineering and engineering design and development.
The computer integrated manufacturing course is the only class not offered at Shady Spring, while the rest are offered at both ACT and Shady Spring.
Under the proposal, students participating in principles of engineering could receive up to 4.5 quality points, which is the equivalent of an honors course. Students participating in the remaining four classes could receive up to 5.0 quality points, which is the equivalent of an AP course.
“We want to attract students who desire higher level courses as they prepare for college and career,” Pack said. “All of these students can go straight into college and engineering courses ... or they have opportunities to go straight into careers, so it is a career college preparation.”
Pack said one of the most impressive aspects of the program is that the courses are being taught by teachers who are also engineers.
At Shady Spring, that teacher is Hegele.
Hegele said her students range from freshmen to seniors.
In addition to developing skills in science, technology, engineering and math, Hegele said students also learn life skills such as collaboration and time management.
“They learn those real-world skills that we're always talking about,” she said.
Lauren Adkins teaches the courses at ACT.
Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said Raleigh County Schools is fortunate enough to have trained engineers to teach these courses to students.
Price went on to say that he knows of at least one student who took the courses and saw firsthand how that knowledge is transferable in the real world.
“He went out to an automated manufacturing place out in the airport complex and walked in the door and they're using the exact same software that (the teacher) taught him to use,” Price said. “Now he's doing manual labor, but he can't wait to get his fingers on that software because he's learning it in (the) program.”
The board unanimously voted in favor of the proposal to increase the quality points for the Project Lead the Way courses.
In other business, board members approved a measure to widen the attendance area for Stratton Elementary School and Park Middle School for the 2023-2024 school year.
These changes were explained during a board meeting last month. During that meeting, Assistant Superintendent Serena Starcher said that the way the attendance lines are drawn now, students could live across the street from Stratton Elementary or Park Middle but have to attend a different school because they are not in the same school district as Stratton or Park.
She added that parents then have to complete an out of district form in order to have students attend the school that is closer to home.
For the changes made to the Stratton Elementary district, Gary Daniel, the director of transportation, said roughly 35-40 students will be affected. For the changes made to the Park Middle district, Daniel said about 40 students will be affected.
He added that the majority of the impacted students already file out of district forms and these changes would make it so that those forms were no longer required for those students.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Munson Hall at the Raleigh County Schools Central Office.
