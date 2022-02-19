The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has extended the application period for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) until Friday, March 18, or until funds are exhausted.
The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.
Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines, which includes an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the state median income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must contact a DHHR worker for case evaluation.
The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Fiscal Year 2022 are listed below: $2,005 for a household of one; $2,621 for two; $3,238 for three; $3,855 for four; $4,472 for five; $5,088 for six; $5,204 for seven; $5,583 for eight; $6,150 for nine; and $6,718 for 10. For each additional person, add $567.
Applications are available online at www.wvpath.org and may also be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.
Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-352-4431. Mailing the application to any other office or to a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit processing the application.