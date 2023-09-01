Dominion Energy is examining the potential for nuclear energy, said Emil Avram, vice president of business development.
“We are obviously one of the largest nuclear owner and operators in the country,” Avram said while participating in a roundtable discussion at the annual business summit hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m excited to say that we are actually exploring, evaluating and developing a site here in the great mountain state of West Virginia for a future nuclear facility. Very exciting opportunity.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/30/energy-companies-describe-technological-advances-taking-shape-in-west-virginia/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.