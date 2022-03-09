The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reminding qualified individuals that applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted until Friday, March 18, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.
Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines, which includes an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the state median income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must contact a DHHR worker for case evaluation.
Applications are available online at www.wvpath.org and may also be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.