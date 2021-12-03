Despite uncooperative weather Thursday, the fire at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is shrinking.
“Things are looking good today,” wrote Dave Bieri, district supervisor for the National Park Service, in a briefing to media outlets Friday morning. “Despite winds yesterday and last night, the fire lines held, and we are just seeing a few smoky areas today. We are still saying 50% contained, but fire activity is much lower.”
Updated estimates have the fire spanning 132 acres along Beauty Mountain in the New River Gorge.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
In a briefing from Thursday, Bieri said it was estimated that the fire was covering 150 acres, but that figure was lowered once crews were able to walk the boundaries Thursday and get better GPS data and now calculate the total acreage as 132.
Additional crews were called in Thursday to assist in the containment of the fire.
Bieri said a 10-person module from Pennsylvania arrived late Thursday night and began working with crews already in place on Friday morning.
National Park Service crews with the New River Gorge as well as NPS crews from Shenandoah and Cuyahoga Valley national parks and forest service crews from Monongahela National Forest have been on scene for the past few days working to contain the fire, which was first reported on Monday.
Bieri said there are now a total of 30 firefighters working on the fire.
He added that Friday’s objective will primarily be monitoring the area.
“Crews will walk all fire lines and be sure there is no more creeping over lines,” he said. “Crews will also tend to a couple of hot spots.”
The Endless Wall Trail, including both the Nuttall and Fern Creek trailhead parking areas, is now open. Fire suppression activities are still taking place below the cliff top so the climbing access ladders off of the Endless Wall Trail will remain closed.
Bieri advised that any hikers planning to hike the Endless Wall Trail be aware of the possibility of smoky conditions.
All other previous trail closures, including Headhouse and Nuttelburg, are still in effect.