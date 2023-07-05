The return of Enchanted Evening Dinner is planned for Friday, July 14, at Williamsburg Museum in Williamsburg, W.Va., in rural Greenbrier County. Meals will be served as eat-in or take-out. The date has been changed from October to July in order to improve the chances of good weather for outdoor seating for attendees. There will be fewer tables inside the museum, which also will allow spacing between dinner groups.
The well known and loved Enchanted Evening provides a tender country fried steak with gravy, homemade mashed potatoes, homegrown green beans and cobblers made by local bakers, with ice cream. The fundraiser for Williamsburg Museum is priced at a reasonable $12 per plate, children under 12 can get a half serving, and additional donations are appreciated.
The dinner will be held from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Museum building at 965 Williamsburg Rd, in Williamsburg WV. The two story frame house for the museum is across the street from Andrew Chapel Methodist Church on a hilltop overlooking Williamsburg town space.
