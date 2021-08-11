New River Community and Technical College is offering EMT-B classes in Ghent, Summersville and Lewisburg starting Aug. 23.
The EMT-B class prepares students to work as emergency medical technicians. The course will address skills and knowledge necessary to provide emergency medical care at a basic life support level with an ambulance service or other specialized services.
After completing the course, students can continue their education at New River CTC in the paramedic certificate of applied science program.
The cost for the EMT-B class is $600, and registration is required by Aug. 16.