A popular annual fundraiser, canceled in 2021 due to Covid-19 safety concerns, is set for a return on May 14.
Empty Bowls is a grassroots project designed to help fight hunger by providing potters, other craftspeople and educators an opportunity to create handcrafted bowls designed to illustrate food insecurity.
"The bowls have a two-fold purpose,” said Empty Bowls co-chair Karen Reed. "They symbolize the portion of food many people in the world get each day and also symbolize that the bowl is often empty because people don't have any food at all."
Before Covid-19 caused a near shutdown in much of the world in March 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture reported that more than 38 million Americans were food insecure.
By the end of 2020, Feeding America reported a surge in that number, as more than 60 million had turned to food banks to help feed themselves and their families.
Prior to the pandemic, Empty Bowls, sponsored by the Quota Club of Beckley and the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, served as an annual fundraiser for local food pantries.
But Covid-19, Reed said, caused alterations to the 2020 event and the complete cancellation of the 2021 event at a time when it was perhaps most needed.
“The first year of the pandemic we had a drive-through event, and last year we were going to have it but canceled when things shut down again,” Reed said.
Following the cancellation, Reed said organizers turned their attention to 2022 as bowl production continued under the instruction of local potter and educator Norma Acord-Combs.
“We try to have at least 500 bowls,” Reed said of the colorful and often uniquely shaped bowls crafted by students, church groups and other community volunteers.
On May 14, the bowls, created and stored at the Youth Museum, will be relocated and displayed at The Place at the United Methodist Temple in Beckley.
In past years, guests have enjoyed bowls of soup provided by local restaurants and other vendors.
Because this year’s Empty Bowls will take place in May as opposed to March, however, Reed said organizers decided to change things up a bit.
“We thought it would be fun to have an ice cream social,” she said, explaining local restaurants will instead provide small desserts that guests can enjoy alongside their ice cream.
For a $20 ticket, visitors will receive a dessert, assembled in a disposable bowl, as well as their choice of one community-crafted bowl.
The event will also include a silent auction featuring a variety of items and services donated by local businesses and individuals.
“We’ll have massages, art, jewelry, car wash gift certificates, six months of hair services from a nice salon,” Reed said. “(We’ll have) Either a gift card tree or a wallet full of gift cards. That’s always very popular.”
The goal for the event, Reed said, is to top the $20,000 mark of previous years.
All proceeds from the event will be distributed to nine partner food pantries: Carpenter’s Corner, F.O.L.K. (Feed Our Local Kids), the Lunchbox food pantry, Bread of Life Outreach Center, Helping Hands, Fishes and Loaves, Shepherd’s Table, Food for Body and Soul, and the Salvation Army.
Shelby Warden, co-director of Fishes and Loaves at the Beckley Dream Center, said the money will help with the approximately 400 food boxes it distributes each month.
“Most of our families are older and live on a limited income, so they have to make a decision whether they pay their rent and utilities or do without food,” she said. “For most of them, it’s food.”
Reed said Empty Bowls offers both a fun afternoon and also an opportunity to help and learn more about a problem that can often go unnoticed.
“It’s hard to believe that your neighbor, and we consider everyone in our community a neighbor, could have a food insecurity and you might not know it,” she said. “But there is an ongoing problem of hunger in our own neighborhoods.
“It’s not going away, unfortunately,” she continued. “We have a pandemic, but hunger is an epidemic.”
Both Reed and Warden said they look forward to the event and hope to see a large turnout.
“I think it’s a great day,” Warden said. “Besides doing the good work they (organizers) do, they also make that a very fun day with a chance to meet the people who do the work for these programs.”
Reed said, “I just hope people come out and share their good fortune, love and kindness and blessings with one another.”
• • •
Empty Bowls will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. May 14 at The Place at the United Methodist Temple, 201 Templeview Drive in Beckley.
For more information or to donate an item for the silent auction, contact Quota member Angela Crook at 304-673-0554.
