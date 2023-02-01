Charleston, w.va. – Employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) program through WorkForce West Virginia.
This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a decrease in available work.
The program is open to employers seeking alternatives to layoffs during lowered economic activity. STC allows employers to reduce work hours instead of laying off some employees while others continue to work full-time. Eligible employees with reduced hours may collect a percentage of their unemployment compensation benefits to replace a portion of their lost wages.
In a press release, Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia, said, "This program helps keep West Virginians employed while supporting both large and small businesses in a time where they may be struggling."
Businesses must have an approved plan with WorkForce West Virginia to be eligible for the program. In the event of a reduction in hours, employers must apply and be approved by WorkForce West Virginia and the STC Unit for employees to be eligible for these funds.
Interested employers should register for the STC program through WorkForce West Virginia and complete the application process.
To be eligible for participation, employers must reduce hours by at least 10 percent but no more than 60 percent of the workweek to qualify.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Short-Time Compensation program, visit https://uc.workforcewv.org/consumer or via email at STC@wv.gov.
