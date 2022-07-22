EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College congratulates students named to the Spring 2022 Dean's list.
To be named to the Dean's list students must be full-time and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.
Braxton Justice of Princeton
Madison McMillion of Daniels
Ryan Vaughan of Lewisburg
Emory & Henry has more than 80 academic majors and tracks, including the new Schools of Nursing and Business, and an average class size of 15 students, making individualized education a priority.
