EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College congratulates students named to the Spring 2022 Dean's list.

To be named to the Dean's list students must be full-time and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.

Braxton Justice of Princeton

Madison McMillion of Daniels

Ryan Vaughan of Lewisburg

Emory & Henry has more than 80 academic majors and tracks, including the new Schools of Nursing and Business, and an average class size of 15 students, making individualized education a priority.

