Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center does not turn away anyone who needs a warm, safe place to stay, Raleigh County Community Action Executive Director Crystal Camarillo reminded the public.
Camarillo made the announcement on Wednesday, when the region was anticipating an evening ice storm. She said that it is important for those who are without a home to know that the housing center, formerly Pinecrest Homeless Shelter, is accepting clients.
“We don’t turn anybody away,” she said. “We still house everybody.”
Camarillo said recent changes to the shelter’s structure have led to a widespread misconception that the center is not accepting those who are homeless.
She said she wanted to dispel that rumor and to reassure people and families that the center, or the homeless shelter, still has a place for them if they need room and board.
“We’ve always taken people at the shelter,” she emphasized. “It’s just some minor paperwork.
“We don’t close for bad weather. Our homeless shelter never closes.”
She said that Covid guidelines are being followed for the safety of residents and staff but that it does not interfere with the entrance process.
All residents still receive a room, three meals a day, snacks and case management for social services, if they qualify for the services.
“We don’t turn anybody away,” Camarillo reminded the public. “If you need shelter, we provide that.”
During the cold weather or Covid, some people have lost utilities like water and heat delivery. She said that people who have homes but who are without basic utility services may also come to the shelter center for the night.
“You’re there throughout the duration of the bad weather,” she said.
For those who have homes but who need help paying basic utilities like water, sewer, gas and electric, Camarillo said that the Raleigh Community Action Association offers utility assistance, thanks to additional federal CARES Act funding.
Applicants must meet some guidelines in order to receive the help.
“We did receive extra funding for this Covid pandemic,” she explained. “If anyone has been affected by it, and they need assistance with food or utilities, and they meet the criteria, contact us and we’ll provide you with these services.”
Camarillo said more information about utilities assistance and the emergency shelter is available by calling Crystal Osborne at 304-252-6396.