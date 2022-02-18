The ballroom was alive.
Silverware clinked, the aromas from a prime rib buffet wafted into the foyer, and the tables were covered in luxurious shades of red and pink.
Guests — around 140 people, most in their 60s and 70s — had drinks, talked and laughed during dinner and then settled in for a Valentine's Day show, presented by Theatre West Virginia.
Singer Chris MacDonald — a good-looking, dark-haired man from Fort Lauderale, Fla. — stepped onto the stage Monday night, and Historic Black Knight Municipal Park became alive with Elvis Presley's music.
MacDonald, decked out in Elvis-style costumes, regaled the well-dressed crowd as he performed a repertoire of the King's numbers, offering dance moves and a vocal style that did not seek to parody Elvis' voice but respectfully and closely followed his style.
MacDonald belted and crooned tunes like "Hound Dog," "In the Ghetto," "Kentucky Rain" and "Viva! Las Vegas," peppering his show with playful quips that bordered on being suggestive, getting laughs and murmurs of appreciation from many of the women.
He got a few shouts when he turned around and shook his hips at the audience.
"Sorry, Mrs. Mayor," he quipped once, in Presley's voice, to Barbara Rappold. "They should've put 'no twerkin's' on here."
Barbara Rappold, who said she invited Mayor Rob Rappold to the show for a Valentine's night out, did not appear to mind.
When MacDonald crooned a slow number to Barbara, she feigned a near faint and joked with the people at the next table, afterward, that she felt like she was having a hot flash.
Mayor Rappold did not appear to mind.
He made MacDonald an honorary member of Beckley Police Department, a move he had worked out prior to the show. He told the audience that he couldn't wait to go home.
"I set 'em up so you can knock 'em down," MacDonald replied, getting a laugh from the mayor.
TWV General Manager Scott Hill said that TWV brought MacDonald to Beckley in order to give local couples an evening out on Valentine's Day.
Hill suggested the evening was all that a show manager could hope for it to be.
"We had flowers delivered today," he said."We've had multiple flower deliveries, which is cool.
"We've had lots of folks out on their anniversary," Hill reported.
Rocky Sexton of Raleigh County had 42 roses delivered to his wife Deana at the ballroom, in celebration of their 42-year marriage anniversary.
"Rocky didn't tell her he was getting her flowers, so she was busting his chops," reported Hill. "And she comes, and they've got 42 roses.
"It gives people a canvas to express themselves.
"Folks are looking after the period of time that weren't able to go out, and they're looking for a place to go be with their people," he said. "They're thankful for that."
MacDonald said he became an Elvis fan when, as a little boy, he saw Elvis on television.
"My mom would put me in front of the TV set Saturday and Sunday afternoons," he recalled. "The Elvis movies would come on.
"He would beat up the bad guy, he would win the race, he had beautiful girls in bikinis chasing him.
"When he did interact with kids, he had a good heart," said MacDonald. "You could see it in those movies.
"He was different," MacDonald recalled, describing the appeal Presley held for him.
MacDonald, who declined to give his age, said that Presley died before MacDonald could see him perform. As MacDonald grew older, however, he became a historian of Presley's life, watching his movies and learning all he could about the boy who came of age in Memphis, Tenn., and gave the world the sound and dance moves that heralded an undefined but undeniable sense of personal freedom.
His show is a "tribute" show, and his performance demonstrates his respect for the Tupelo, Miss., native and rock-and-roll legend who left the world in August 1977, when he was 42 years old.
But on Monday night, MacDonald's show was more.
The ballroom became an ephemera, created in some mysterious way by the King's timeless music and the rapt attention of the guests. The romances and youth of many of the guests had been caught in the strains of the songs that MacDonald performed.
"Marty Robbins did this song, originally," MacDonald announced before a song, adding that Elvis performed the song in a concert that was the first live broadcast via satellite of a single performer. "It was the first live concert.
"It was called the 'Aloha from Hawaii' concert, 1973. Very beautiful song."
As he began to sing "You Gave Me a Mountain," a number of men in the audience cheered.
"That's the one I like," the mayor said. He whistled in appreciation when the song ended.
"I was told that gospel would be a good thing," MacDonald told the crowd later, and he was met with cheers and shouts of "Amen!" "That's what he won his Grammys with — Gospel music."
"That's true!" a man shouted.
MacDonald performed "Amazing Grace" in Elvis' style.
As he softly crooned "Love Me Tender," Katie Boytek, a Logan singer with remarkable vocals and a loveliness that is reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe, walked the darkened room in a 1950s-style ballgown to give scarves to the audience.
MacDonald gave one to the mayor's wife. She told The Register-Herald that she brought her husband out to the show for Valentine's Day.
"To make sure we had a nice one, I made sure I invited him," she said. "Of course, he paid for it.
"But I invited him.
"Without a doubt, it was one of the most memorable and romantic.
"Definitely one of the most romantic," she quipped.
The music ended, and the room was lit.
Guests were in a celebratory mood as they began to leave. They complimented the ballroom's decorations by Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker and her workers, and they said they enjoyed the prime rib dinner that chef Jeremiah Johnson and his cooks had prepared.
They stood in a short line to buy merchandise from MacDonald after the show.
The Historic Black Knight staff began to clear the tables.
The magic, though, did not leave the building.
MacDonald said every show touches someone. It gives those who were born out of Elvis' time on earth a way of experiencing his music.
For others, it's a revival of a moment.
"No matter what the song is, somebody has a memory," MacDonald said, after the show. "Sometimes you have tears. If it was one that brought them to one of those moments, if it meant a lot to them, you get tears.
"You get smiles. Sometimes, they grab you and hug you, so it's a lot of fun.
"It's all about bringing back people to a positive attitude," he added. "That's why I like music.
"We've been through so much. It's nice to do some music that makes people smile."
MacDonald is returning to the TWV stage in Beckley with his band this summer, he reported.
Information about his shows is available on his website chriselvis.com and by calling his 24-hour information line at 954-341-6005.
He offers Facebook Live shows and also performs live on Instagram @chrismacelvis
Information on MacDonald's Beckley performance in July is available by calling Theatre West Virginia at 304-256-6800.