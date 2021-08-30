Madison Elliott, a senior at Appalachian Bible College, has been awarded the Blanche L. Reymann State Scholarship by the West Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution.
Elliott, a 2017 graduate of Petersburg High School, is the daughter of Kimberly and Bartholomew Elliott from New Creek, W.Va.
In December, Elliott is expected to graduate with majors in Bible/Theology and Camping Ministries.
Elliott spent several weeks this summer attending leadership training in Ukraine. She hopes to work at a youth camp following graduation.
The scholarship is named for Blanche L. Reymann, the state regent of the WVDAR from 1931-1933. Reymann was a former teacher and focused her administration on “Education in West Virginia."