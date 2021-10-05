Firefighters with the Beckley Fire Department are spending the week teaching elementary students about what they can do to help their families prevent and prepare for a house fire as part of Fire Prevention Week.
Beckley Fire Captain Ernie Parsons said the theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week, an annual campaign held on a national level by the National Fire Prevention Association, is “Learn the sounds of fire safety.”
“We’re stressing smoke alarms this year,” Parsons said. “Especially for kids to remind them of what it sounds like and what to do when they hear it.”
To help better demonstrate these sounds, Parsons brought the fire safety house and a fire engine to Maxwell Hill Elementary School on Tuesday morning.
Students started by being led into the fire safety house, a small room in a trailer which consists of a few windows, a mini kitchen area with a fake stove top and two doors.
Once inside, Parsons showed students where smoke alarms are typically found in a home, on the ceiling and or up high on a wall.
He also explained that smoke alarms in the home should be tested by their families at least once a month and the batteries should be changed twice a year.
Also playing off of this year’s theme, Parsons performed a test on a smoke alarm so that students could hear the high-pitched beeping sound it would emit if there were a fire in the home.
“That’s loud,” several fifth-graders in the fire safety room said as they cupped their ears in response to the alarm.
“It needs to be,” Parsons said in response to the students, “because sometimes fires happen at night and we hope (the smoke alarms) will wake you up and give you a cue that there might be a problem and you need to get outside.”
Parsons said learning about how to maintain a smoke alarm in the home is the first step in creating a family plan on what to do should a fire occur.
“Smoke alarms are just part of a bigger plan,” he said. “Smoke alarms give you that early warning to get out.”
Additional steps to that plan include knowing two ways out of every room, especially the bedroom, and having a designated meeting spot, a safe distance from the home, where the family can meet once they’ve evacuated from the home.
Parsons also showed students how to crouch down and crawl to avoid smoke when leaving the house and how to test a door with the back of the hand to feel for heat, which would indicate whether or not it’s safe to open the door.
“What does it mean if I touch this door and it’s hot?” Parsons asked the students.
“The fire is on the other side,” said a few of the students.
“Right, the fire is on the other side and I can’t go that way,” Parsons said. “That’s why you want to know two ways out of every room.”
Parsons went on to talk about the dangers a stove can play in causing house fires if it is left on unattended or with flammable objects nearby.
To end his talk, Parsons told students he would blow fake smoke into the room so they could practice how to safely leave a room in case of a house fire.
As fake smoke poured in from a tube in the ceiling, the fifth-graders in the room all crouched down and made their way toward the front door. The first pair at the door felt its surface with the back of their hands and, once feeling its cool surface, determined it was safe to open the door and exit.
The students then met at a table just outside the room, which had been designated their meeting spot by Parsons.
“Kids are so impressionable, and they soak things in and to be able to go through and feel like you’re in that situation – the hope is that it stays with them so if they’re in a real-life fire situation, they will just be able to react instead of thinking about what they should do,” he said.
Fifth-grader Lauren Bennett said she felt like she learned a lot from Parsons' demonstration.
“You got to feel the door so you don’t get in the fire,” Bennett said when asked what was one of the most important facts she learned from the fire prevention talk.
“If there is a fire, you also have to know the proper way to get out.”
Having never been part of a demonstration in the fire safety house, Bennett said it felt good learning something that could help protect her family.
“You got to have a plan,” she said.
Students were also given a tour of the fire engine and shown everything from the tools firefighters use to help put out fires and save people from fires as well as all the gear they have to wear.
Parsons said he will make his way to other elementary schools in the county this week giving similar demonstrations. He added that he also leaves informational fire prevention pamphlets with each school for kids to take home and go over with their families.
For more information about fire prevention and fire prevention week go to nfpa.org.