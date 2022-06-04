charleston (ap) – A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will begin production at a West Virginia facility in September, officials said.
In January, GreenPower Motor Co. Inc. signed a lease-purchase agreement for a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston. The company announced Thursday that it will take possession of the facility in August and start producing zero-emission buses the following month.
Gov. Jim Justice said at a news conference that his administration will work with the company to demonstrate the electric buses in school districts statewide.
Under President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan, the Environmental Protection Agency will offer rebates to school districts of up to $375,000 toward the purchase of larger electric buses and $285,000 for smaller ones to replace diesel-powered vehicles. An additional $20,000 per bus is available for battery-charging infrastructure, GreenPower spokesman Mark Nestlen said.
“In essence, they can almost get those buses for free,” Nestlen said.
The buses can run 140 miles on a single charge and recharge in as little as 3.5 hours.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based GreenPower plans to hire up to 200 workers initially with the potential to add up to 900 new jobs when full production is reached in two years.
Trulieve, one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced the opening of two new West Virginia locations. With the addition of Parkersburg and South Charleston – both locations celebrated their grand openings May 21 – Trulieve now operates four dispensaries throughout West Virginia, with another five locations scheduled to open before the end of 2022.
The new Parkersburg and South Charleston locations got off to a good start, as both experienced a strong turnout for their grand openings.
“It was awesome,” Trulieve West Virginia Area Manager Heather Peairs said, while speaking with members of the media. “Between the South Charleston and the Parkersburg locations, we saw just over 300 people.”
The Department of the Interior through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) is appropriating $2,747,181 for recreation and restoration projects in state and local parks across West Virginia.
This funding was made available through Sen. Joe Manchin’s Great American Outdoors Act, which was enacted in 2020 and made the full $900 million in annual LWCF funding permanent and mandatory.
“I’m glad to see the Department of the Interior continue to implement my Great American Outdoors Act by providing a historic level of LWCF funds to West Virginia,” Manchin said in a press release. “With 54 of our 55 counties having received LWCF investments at some point, the benefits of LWCF can be felt across the Mountain State.
“These funds are critical to supporting our state’s strong and growing outdoor recreation economy.”